Despicable Me 4

Special Features: Includes a digital copy of Despicable Me 3 (Subject to expiration. Go to NBCUCodes.com for details.)Deleted Scene with Intro by Dana GaierMinion MomentsCharacter ProfilesThe Making of Despicable Me 3Developing DruThe AVL FilesFreedonia Visitors GuideDespicable Me TV"Doowit" Sing-Along"Yellow Light" Music VideoMinion Mug ShotsWanted PostersThe Secret Life of Kyle Mini-Movie
Run Time: 1 Hour(s) 30 Minutes
Mpaa Rating: PG
Language And Audio: English DTS:X Master Audio / English DTS Headphone:X / English DVS (Descriptive Video Services) / French Canadian DTS Digital Surround 5.1 / Latin Spanish DTS-HD High Resolution Audio 7.1
Subtitles: English SDH / French Canadian / Latin Spanish
Picture: Widescreen / Color